Suns Prepared for 'Playoff Atmosphere' in NBA Cup Battle vs Thunder

The Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to battle for a spot in Las Vegas later tonight, as the winner of their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup will move on to Sin City this weekend to compete in the semifinals.

The Thunder previously defeated Phoenix in cup action a few weeks ago -- though the Suns made them earn it, emerging as one of three teams to either flat-out beat or keep OKC's margin of victory to four points or less.

Oklahoma City's historic start to the year can't be understated, though Phoenix has proven they can hang with the league's top team.

And tonight's atmosphere in OKC will certainly carry playoff vibes, according to the Suns.

Suns Ready for Massive NBA Cup Matchup vs Thunder

"The discipline has got to be there. Playoff atmosphere, we got to be locked in and got to make shots, that's the main thing," Dillon Brooks told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin during shootaround earlier today.

Phoenix shot just 34% from deep in their previous battle in Oklahoma City while turning the ball over 20 times.

Can Suns Upset Thunder?

The Suns enter tonight with a 14-10 record while the Thunder's 23-1 start is just the third time in history a team's reached that mark to begin the regular season.

Oklahoma City's the obvious favorites, though coach Mark Daigneault gave Phoenix's side some tremendous respect after their late November battle:

"I mentioned it after the game I have a lot of respect for their competitiveness, an every possession team on both ends of the floor. They play with a major edge. They're organized on offense, they're disciplined on defense. So they don't beat themselves," he said Tuesday (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"They put themselves in position to win the possession. When you do that consistently across possessions, you put yourself in position to win the games. That's what they're doing right now. They really are a feisty, detailed, hungry team."

Suns star Devin Booker is questionable entering tonight after nursing a groin injury the last few games. His presence will directly determine Phoenix's chances and margin of error against a Thunder team that's boat-raced nearly every opponent this season.

While the Suns are still unknown for the playoffs, Phoenix obviously is viewing this as a chance to prove themselves in a tournament setting.

Perhaps the playoff mentality midseason will snowball into actual postseason opportunities later on -- though OKC is bound to be electric when tonight's 5:30 PM MST tip rolls around.