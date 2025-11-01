Suns Provide Injury Updates on Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green
The Phoenix Suns have been without starters in guard Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for multiple games now.
Green injured his hamstring ahead of preseason activities and hasn't played in any regular season action while Brooks missed Friday's battle against the Utah Jazz with a core muscle strain, his third straight contest.
Suns coach Jordan Ott gave updates on both yesterday.
"It's still the same thing. It's continuing to evaluate them day-by-day. We haven't had a ton of 5-on-5 because of our schedule. Yesterday, the day in between, more just film and walk through. They've been able to partake in all of that," Ott said of the injured duo.
Both Brooks and Green arrived to Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade with the Houston Rockets.
Green was ruled out ahead of the regular season and was supposed to be re-evaluated in ten days, though there's been no clear pathway for his Suns debut.
"You can see him in games, how engaged he is and how much he wants to be out there. It's the same in practice," Ott said of Green.
"... He's been great the entire time. So he's getting it in here and there and that's really helped him as he's progressed here. We know when he gets into live action that hopefully his involvement overall can be sped up because of the reps he's been able to take even though he isn't playing in the game.
"He's a 23-year-old, high energy, high spirited, high character young man and we can feel that even though he's not out there on the court playing."
Day-by-day was often used when discussing Brooks and Green, though Ott says Brooks' pain tolerence does play a factor in his recovery:
"The soft tissue piece to it and then his pain tolerance being super high and trying to put a timeline on when Dillon Brooks can physically get out there - we know that he's going to step out there," said Ott. "So I think that's the thing we're learning with Dillon in this process as he returns back."
Phoenix seems awfully eager to see their starting lineup at full strength sooner rather than later.
The Suns' next opportunity comes on Sunday with a home date against the San Antonio Spurs.