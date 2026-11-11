Suns’ Bench Explodes in Blowout Win Over Clippers

PHOENIX -- Coming into the season, the Phoenix Suns had the potential to have one of the deepest benches in the NBA.

The Suns put their depth on full display Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 81 bench points to power Phoenix (4-6) to a 133-110 victory over Los Angeles (2-8),

The 81 bench points tied the highest total by any team in a game this season and were also the third-most bench points in franchise history and most since Dec. 2, 1994.

"That unit really found some rhythm. Their ball movement, their pace, and of course, just their defensive activity really helps," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the second unit after the win. "And that's what we found some last year. We got to find it again this year."

The bench shot 71.8% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc, accounting for 15 of the Suns' season-high 22 3-pointers.

"They were playing defense. They were moving the ball, sharing the ball, hitting shots, and the energy overall was there tonight," Suns guard Jalen Green said of the bench. "When they come out and play like that, teams are going to have a tough time guarding them."

There were five bench players in double figures, led by Jordan Goodwin, who had a team-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from deep in his return from a three-game absence due to a calf injury.

Goodwin has become one of the most important players for the Suns with his defensive intensity and improved offensive production this season.

"Definitely I like to get a run going, I look at the bench and I see my guys. They were standing up and bringing the energy," Goodwin said. "I know they feed off of it so I just try to do my best just to go in there and just make plays, just try to get things happening."

Goodie is back and 6-7 from deep on his return 👌@FanDuel | #SunsUp pic.twitter.com/ZsokPSHFzJ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 11, 2026

With Goodwin back in the mix, the Suns have five bench players in Goodwin, Collin Gillespie (12 points), Luke Kennard (14 points), Ryan Dunn (10 points) and Khaman Maluach (11 points) who can all make a difference on any given night and turn the game around.

The Suns have had a tough time finding the same energy they had last season, but Goodwin and Dunn specifically could help provide this spark as the season goes on.

Goodwin is impressed with the development of Dunn, who has taken a big leap already and is averaging 5.8 points and shooting 50% from 3 so far.

"He's doing a great job," Goodwin said of Dunn. "We all are on him pretty hard, but the way he responded this year and he had a good summer too. The way he's responding is very impressive.

"I know me and him, we do a lot of the same things and us being out there together and us being on the same page together, it's getting kind of scary. I think we got a stop today, we did our handshake and it was like me and you up here picking up full court. I love where it's headed right now."

The Suns will look to build on this performance Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets as they continue their seven-game homestand.