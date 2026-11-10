Suns Get Massive Boost Off Injury Report vs Clippers

PHOENIX — Hoping to bounce back from a Monday night loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Phoenix Suns need guard Jordan Goodwin back in the lineup as they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

It looks like that's set to happen.

After being ruled out ahead of game-time last night, Goodwin (calf injury) is officially off the team's injury report against the Clippers, meaning he is healthy and good to go after missing the last week's worth of games for the Suns.

Phoenix has just one name on their injury report in Mark Williams, as he remains out following the shoulder surgery he had during the ramp-up to the preseason.

Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott hinted at Goodwin's return vs. Los Angeles when asked about Goodwin and what he needed to see before giving his guard the green light for return.

"Just to build up back into — I think it's been a week exactly today," Ott said prior to the loss to San Antonio. "So just to do some intensity stuff and then get it [calf injury] ready to have enough of those competitive minutes for tomorrow night. That's the goal."

Los Angeles has ruled out plenty of players — including former Suns star Bradley Beal.

Full injury reports for both sides:

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

Mark Williams (Left Shoulder Surgery) is Out

CLIPPERS INJURY REPORT

Cam Christie (Right Ankle Sprain) is Questionable

Bradley Beal (Right Knee Injury Management) is Out

Brandon Ingram (Right Heel Surgery) is Out

Jordan Miller (Left Rotator Cuff Surgery) is Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Right Lisfranc Surgery) is Out

Nick Martinelli (Two-Way) is Out

ONE BIG THING: Suns Remain Aggressive

Thankfully for Phoenix, they don't have to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs once again.

Suns star Devin Booker told reporters after the loss that Phoenix needs to keep the confidence high, especially when it comes to taking shots and being aggressive.

"I think we were getting in the teeth of their defense. Obviously having Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) down there makes you hesitant at the rim," he said.

"But still feel like we got a few shots that we make and then got trigger shy once we started missing some. We just need to keep the confidence high, keep the ball, keep shooting it. We believe in everybody in here."

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 pm MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.