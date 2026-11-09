Ryan Dunn Quietly Emerging as Unexpected Bright Spot for Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are riding a two-game winning streak entering their Monday night battle against the San Antonio Spurs, a game that could very well serve as a springboard for their future success.

The Suns' 3-5 start to the season has been forgettable and underwhelming considering how Phoenix ended last season. There's been few bright spots for the Suns to believe in moving forward, though third-year forward Ryan Dunn has been a surprising presence in Phoenix's rotation.

Ryan Dunn Has Been Fun Surprise for Suns So Far

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; (Editors Note: A star filter was used in the creation of this image.) Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) looks onto the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dunn averaged 19 minutes per game through his first two seasons in Phoenix, hoping to establish himself as a strong two-way player emerging in the league. Dunn's defense has never been questioned — that was a near superpower of his coming out of the draft — though his offensive game made him a limited piece to the Suns' future puzzle.

"I think the biggest thing I worked on was shooting and then trying to find more ways to get to the rim and being in more control at the rim, like finishing off two [feet] and playing in that way and finding more footwork to get there" Dunn said at the team's Media Day.

He'll never be a volume shooter or expansive offensive piece in the league, yet Dunn's offensive efficiency numbers are up in the early stages of the 2026-27 season. In a Suns rotation that lost Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale (while adding Miles Bridges and Koa Peat), Phoenix's need for a stronger offensive output on the wing of their second unit was real.

"I can't be satisfied." 📈



Ryan Dunn was honest regarding his recent offensive successes. pic.twitter.com/f6dpnvJlpW — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) November 9, 2026

Shooting numbers such as field goal percentage (51.5%) and three-point percentage (53.8%) are up this season, though Dunn's only taken 33 total shots through eight games.

Still, it's encouraging Dunn has taken a small step in the right direction in terms of fixing weaknesses.

Advanced metrics paint a better picture of Dunn's impact, as his defensive rating of 98.2 is sixth in the NBA while his overall net rating of +24.1 is second across the entire league.

As a team, the Suns' assist percentage shoots up from 66.7% to 77.6% when Dunn is on the floor (per HoopsJunkie). Phoenix's net rating is +24.1 with Dunn on the floor and -18.6 when he's off through the first eight games. Team offensive rebounding takes a jump from 23.8% to 29.2% as well.

The Suns seem to be a much better team with Dunn on the floor. While he's not quite an All-Star level player as of yet, his presence clearly contributes to winning basketball.