PHOENIX — As trade rumors around the Phoenix Suns and guard Jalen Green continue to swirl, one name continues to consistently be linked as a potential partner in a deal: New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray, reportedly requesting a trade, does fit Phoenix's roster in a vacuum. He's a valuable and big presence who is capable of running the point, which bodes well for the Suns' ideally having Devin Booker play more as a traditional two-guard.

The salaries match, making a trade conceivable — and one new reported detail of a potential deal's framework could change everything for the Suns.

Teams Want First-Round Pick Alongside Murray

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says rival teams would be asking for a first-round pick to pair alongside Murray in a trade.

"In talking to several rival team officials, the sense is the market for Murray will be lukewarm at best. Murray’s reportedly interested in a trade to Phoenix—the Suns have a need for a starting point guard and a player (Jalen Green) they can swap—but it’s unclear how interested Phoenix is," he wrote.

"Murray is two years removed from an Achilles tear. He played 14 games last season and is not a three-point threat. He will collect $33 million this season and has a player option for $31 million for the next one. Two team officials I talked to said they would ask for a first-round pick to absorb Murray’s contract."

Why This is So Important For Suns

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a shot against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green's salary closely matches Murray, so this trade is doable in terms of the Suns actually being able to make a move despite their luxury tax restrictions. The kicker here would be New Orleans' first-round pick, which might actually be more than enticing enough to make Phoenix say yes.

The Suns, due to prior trades, do not have control of their own first-round pick until 2032. They don't currently have a 2031 first-round pick while all other years are likely to be high firsts due to swaps with other teams.

New Orleans, meanwhile, has control of every first-round pick through 2033. Their 4-10 start to the regular season isn't close to believing they can turn things around, and their best option at this point in time may be to sell.

Case in point: draft capital isn't exactly stockpiled for the Suns, and for a team that swung and missed so badly in previous deals, the ability to retain any future first-round draft picks could very well give the ultimate green light to make this happen.