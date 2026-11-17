PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have needed a spark early in the 2026-27 regular season, and rookie forward Koa Peat is set to deliver.

In his short time running the Suns, head coach Jordan Ott hasn't exactly leaned on young and inexperienced players. He opted for veterans with longer resumes down the stretch of last season, even through injuries, instead of rookies.

That again was the case for Ott's second season, though their stumbling start out of the gates with little excuses opened the door for a change of philosophy.

Peat, Phoenix's first-round pick this summer, is about to kick that door down.

"He's ready. Like, he's ready for his opportunity," Ott said of Peat prior to Phoenix's win over the Denver Nuggets this week (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic).

"(You can put [Peat] in multiple different situations. He's already seen a lot as a 19-year-old kid. He saw USA basketball, National Championship, Final Four. So he's seen a lot already. We know he'll be ready when he's called."

Peat's offered plenty of potential in an extremely limited sample size. He played a season-high eight minutes against the Lakers on Sunday and managed ten points and two rebounds. Though he featured for just 1:15 last night in Denver, his usage as a small-ball center could open a new path for Ott in terms of rotations.

Good defense by Peat on Murray and then runs the floor before getting an offensive rebound pic.twitter.com/PCQnKyK4Mf — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 17, 2026

The sample size for Peat is still small, though the off/on numbers with Phoenix's top pick on the court are fairly night and day. According to HoopsJunkie, the Suns have a net rating of +68.4 when he's playing and -3.0 when he's on the bench.

Their rebounding rate shoots up by 30% while their field goal percentage near the rim climbs by 19.3%.

The Suns still have plenty of discovering and tinkering left with their starting lineup and rotation. A blip of success from Peat in a two-game stretch won't immediately leapfrog him to starting duties, let alone more rotational minutes.

Yet it feels like a massive matter of when and not if Peat breaks through into regular minutes, regardless of the health of those in front of him.

"It's going to translate. Like what he does in today's league translates," Ott said of Peat on Sunday.

"He just needs experience. Force, physicality, energy, downhill-driving ability, ability to guard at least one possession on Luka [Doncic] there. He has the ability to really guard. We keep challenging to rebound, but I think for his first time on the floor in a unique situation like that, I thought he was fantastic."

Phoenix is approaching a three-game stretch that involves the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz — who have a combined seven wins on the season. There's ample opportunity for the Suns to not only put pedal to floor in terms of wins, but there's also room for Peat to continue impressing.

The Suns need another dynamic presence on the court. Peat's a massive question mark that can only be solved with extended playing time.