Suns' Devin Booker Passes NBA Legend on Scoring List

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns legend Devin Booker continues to ascend up the list of NBA legends, at least in terms of scoring.

Last night, Booker surpassed Julius Erving on the NBA's all-time scoring list in Phoenix's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Booker's 18,371 career points now sits at No. 79, surpassing Dr. J's total of 18,364.

Devin Booker has passed Julius Erving on the @NBA all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/6t68ZPkqum — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 11, 2026

"Wow. Its a honor. Names like that. Obviously those are two guys I have high respect for, legends of the game. Don't know what to say," Booker said following the game. Tracy McGrady is just ten points ahead entering the Suns' next game.

"Keep going. It's something I can look back on once I'm out of the league and appreciate. But for now, I just want to keep building."

Booker is the franchise's all-time leading scorer and is only furthering the gap between him and everybody else.

He's done it all with one team, and that's been a special accomplishment.

"I think it's going to become more rare and rare as years go by. So to be homegrown here as an 18-year-old kid and now being able to put the organization back on the map — now we're working to get it back there again. It's a journey I enjoy and love," Booker said on doing it all with the Suns.

Booker's place in Phoenix, regardless of the sport, needs no introduction. He's already arguably the top player in Suns history and might just fit on all-Arizona sports Mount Rushmore's during debates.

As much as Booker is extremely talented, he's also consistently found himself in trade rumors as a result. Suns owner Mat Ishbia has continually been on the record to say he wasn't going anywhere.

"Devin Booker's our franchise player. I love Devin Booker," Ishbia said at the end of last season. "Devin Booker loves being here. Our coach loves Devin Booker. Our GM loves Devin Booker. Devin Booker's going to be here. Devin Booker's going to lead us to a championship here in Phoenix."

While a championship is probably far-fetched, it's incredible to see Booker continually climb up the NBA's ladder of scoring leaders. Names like Mark Aguirre, Dolph Schayes and Rick Barry are all within 100 points' reach of Booker in the near future.

Booker, just turning 30 weeks ago, hopefully has miles ahead of him. While he's already cemented his status as a Phoenix legend, he's certainly on his way to doing so on a wider scale.