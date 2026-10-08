Suns' Devin Booker Searching for Improvement After Early Shooting Struggles

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker set a goal to be a more willing shooter during the 2026-27 season, and his aggressiveness has already been on full display during the preseason.

One important focus for Booker as he looks to hunt more shots is becoming more efficient from 3-point range after he shot just 33% from deep last season, which was the second-lowest mark of his career.

That has not been the case so far through the Suns' two preseason games, as Booker is now 1-for-12 from beyond the arc after going 0-for-8 Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

"Back to the lab," Booker said after the 124-117 loss to Chicago (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Just getting more reps up, looking at film at the shots I did get and see what I can do better."

"Back to the lab."



Suns All-Star Devin Booker on his 1-of-12 shooting from 3 through two preseason games.



0-for-8 tonight in Suns 124-117 loss to the Bulls.



"Just getting more reps up, looking at film at the shots I did get and see what I can do better." #Suns pic.twitter.com/ViNghCT296 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 8, 2026

One of the biggest reasons the Suns exceeded expectations last season was how they were able to use Booker's gravity to their advantage, and it really set the flow for their offense with how willing he was to find the open man.

With that said, Booker is still one of the best scorers in the game, having averaged more than 25 points in each of the last eight seasons.

Coach Jordan Ott said the team is looking to get Booker involved in more actions off the ball this year, but Booker is not going to force shots just to take them when he does have the ball.

"The ball is going to be in his hands and he’s going to playmake. If there’s two (defenders) on the ball, he’s not going to shoot it," Ott said last week (via Suns.com's Shane Young). "It’s really hard to shoot with two or three guys on you. That’s probably not ideal for anyone to shoot it.

"He’s going to continue making the right play, and he’s going to continue averaging over 25 points a game like he’s done his whole life. If the game calls for him to be a passer, he’s going to be a passer. He’s a high-level basketball player and he’s shown he can do it, whatever the game calls for.”

The good thing for Booker is that it's only preseason, and he still has time to try to figure out what works best for him to get to his spots and improve his 3-point shooting before the season opener on Oct. 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns next play their first preseason game at home Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.