Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup for Play-In Finale vs Warriors
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PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' do-or-die play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors is just about ready to get underway.
Phoenix is looking to avoid being the first No. 7 seed to miss the playoffs since the play-in started after first falling 114-110 in the 7-8 matchup to the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are trying to become only the second 10 seed to make the playoffs following their 126-121 victory over the No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, and certainly have the experience advantage over the Suns.
The winner of tonight's matchup will advance as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and square off against the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, while the loser will be sent home.
As for injury updates, Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) will be available and starting center Mark Williams (left foot soreness) will be out after they were both originally questionable, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Warriors starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who was also questionable heading into tonight with left ankle soreness, will give it a go tonight.
Jimmy Butler (right ACL surgery), Moses Moody (left patellar tendon surgery) and Quinten Post (right foot injury management) will continue to be out for Golden State.
Suns' Starters for Play-In Finale vs Warriors
Devin Booker
Jalen Green
Jordan Goodwin
Dillon Brooks
Oso Ighodaro
Ighodaro takes the place of Williams next to four players in the main starting lineup Phoenix has rolled when healthy with the past couple weeks, and the Suns will hope they can all finally click after the whole team has struggled adjusting to new roles over this stretch.
Look for Goodwin to have a big role in guarding Curry, while Green and Brooks will be extra motivated tonight after they lost in the first round to the then-No. 7 Warriors with the Houston Rockets last season.
Suns Ready for Do-Or-Die Game vs Warriors
After blowing their chance to get the seventh seed on Tuesday, Phoenix gets a second opportunity to get into the playoffs tonight against a team it went 1-3 against in the regular season.
Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke pregame on the desperation the Suns will be playing with tonight.
"We had the desperation the other night," Ott said. "I think any time you're in this competitive environment when you know the stakes going into it, those possessions, especially specifically in the fourth quarter, but really throughout the entire game, are just incredibly valuable.
"If we didn't talk about it before March, as the month of March progressed, we talked a lot about it, playing in these meaningful games, and obviously, with the heightened stakes tonight. And everyone's well aware of what it means to win, win these types of games, and you got to value, got to value every single second you're out there on the floor, in every single possession.”
Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST on Prime Video.
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Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!