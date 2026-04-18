Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup for Play-In Finale vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' do-or-die play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors is just about ready to get underway.

Phoenix is looking to avoid being the first No. 7 seed to miss the playoffs since the play-in started after first falling 114-110 in the 7-8 matchup to the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are trying to become only the second 10 seed to make the playoffs following their 126-121 victory over the No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, and certainly have the experience advantage over the Suns.

INSANE BUT TRUE: Steph Curry, Al Horford and Jimmy Butler EACH have more career playoff points than the entire Suns roster



Steph Curry: 4,147

Al Horford: 2,353

Jimmy Butler: 2,745

Entire Suns roster: 2,204 pic.twitter.com/KOCcqTO5OA — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 17, 2026

The winner of tonight's matchup will advance as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and square off against the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, while the loser will be sent home.

As for injury updates, Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) will be available and starting center Mark Williams (left foot soreness) will be out after they were both originally questionable, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Warriors starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who was also questionable heading into tonight with left ankle soreness, will give it a go tonight.

Jimmy Butler (right ACL surgery), Moses Moody (left patellar tendon surgery) and Quinten Post (right foot injury management) will continue to be out for Golden State.

Suns' Starters for Play-In Finale vs Warriors

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) against the Houston Rockets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Jordan Goodwin

Dillon Brooks

Oso Ighodaro

Ighodaro takes the place of Williams next to four players in the main starting lineup Phoenix has rolled when healthy with the past couple weeks, and the Suns will hope they can all finally click after the whole team has struggled adjusting to new roles over this stretch.

Look for Goodwin to have a big role in guarding Curry, while Green and Brooks will be extra motivated tonight after they lost in the first round to the then-No. 7 Warriors with the Houston Rockets last season.

Suns Ready for Do-Or-Die Game vs Warriors

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After blowing their chance to get the seventh seed on Tuesday, Phoenix gets a second opportunity to get into the playoffs tonight against a team it went 1-3 against in the regular season.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke pregame on the desperation the Suns will be playing with tonight.

"We had the desperation the other night," Ott said. "I think any time you're in this competitive environment when you know the stakes going into it, those possessions, especially specifically in the fourth quarter, but really throughout the entire game, are just incredibly valuable.

"If we didn't talk about it before March, as the month of March progressed, we talked a lot about it, playing in these meaningful games, and obviously, with the heightened stakes tonight. And everyone's well aware of what it means to win, win these types of games, and you got to value, got to value every single second you're out there on the floor, in every single possession.”

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST on Prime Video.