Suns Get Good (And Bad) Injury Updates vs Warriors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have made final injury decisions on two key players ahead of tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns, initially listing Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) and Mark Williams (left foot soreness) as questionable on their injury report, have now ruled out Williams and Allen as available for tonight's matchup.

Williams popped up on the report yesterday after he missed 15 games last month with a stress reaction in his left foot.

Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame that Williams felt soreness early in the second half of Tuesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, which led to him not playing the fourth quarter, and they are still waiting for the inflammation to calm down.

Williams' absence will likely move Oso Ighodaro into the starting lineup and could allow for more playing time for rookies Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming.

Allen, who dealt with several injuries all year, will now be active after missing the last two games. Ott spoke on what he means to the team.

"One of our best offensive players, his ability to impact our offense, whether he has the ball or not, and I think he's taking new strides with the basketball this year as a playmaker. So he has it all," Ott said of Allen.

"He has the ability to shoot it from the deepest angle in the league, and now his ability to just get by a defender, which in today's league we've talked a lot about how important that is. No screen needed just to close out then now he's added the playmaking, which is just massive."

Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis, who was questionable with right ankle soreness, will be available for the Warriors.

Phoenix would clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs tonight with a win. With a loss, their season will be over.

Opening tip against the Warriors is set for just past 7:00 PM AZ time at Mortgage Matchup Center.

More on Suns vs Warriors Play-In Finale

Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) drives to the hoop against Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) during a game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Feb. 5, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be the fifth meeting between the Suns and Warriors this season with Golden State holding a 3-1 advantage in the series thus far. Despite the lack of success against the Warriors, Phoenix enters tonight as favorites.

The Suns fumbled a late lead against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the week, though Suns head coach Jordan Ott told reporters tonight will be a whole different ballgame.

"It's a different team the way they attack offensively. Similar, they want to shoot a bunch of 3s and how they attack is way different. They run a lot of off-ball screens to free up [Steph] Curry and then they just react off of his gravity," he said of Golden State earlier this week.

"Tomorrow will be a different challenge and in-game, you always have to be willing to adjust. You have a plan going into it. Got to be willing to adjust. Again, it's all hands on deck."

The Suns do have their star trio of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks healthy ahead of tonight, which hasn't been the case all season against the Warriors.

For Green, who led the Suns in scoring on Tuesday, this will be his first matchup against Golden State this season.

"Just be aggressive. Creating for others. Getting downhill," Green said at shootaround this morning.

"They're a pack-to-paint team. Being able to get into the paint and make some reads, get out and run."

The Suns are hoping to avoid becoming the first seventh seed to miss the playoffs entirely after losing both play-in tournament games.