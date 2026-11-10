Preview: Suns Need Bounce-Back vs Clippers

Who: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 pm MST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in what will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns, who are fresh off a humbling loss from the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

The Suns are hoping to get Jordan Goodwin back into the lineup after the defensive stalwart has missed the last week with his calf injury. Suns coach Jordan Ott hinted he was being saved for Phoenix's matchup tonight, though the official injury report has not been released at this point in time.

For the visiting Clippers, there's a number of injuries highlighted by Bradley Beal, who is out due to right knee management. Out for Los Angles alongside Beal are all of Brandon Ingram (right heel surgery), Jordan Miller (left rotator cuff surgery) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right Lisfranc surgery).

Quick Suns-Clippers Preview

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Suns (3-6) and Clippers (2-7) have struggled to open the regular season. However, Los Angeles is coming off a Sunday 139-123 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

These are two of the least impressive rebounding teams in the league, as both rank in the bottom five of NBA squads in rebounds per game.

Turnovers are the ultimate variable when playing the Clippers, as Los Angeles is fifth in steals per night (9.9) but 29th in turnover ratio (13.1%). Phoenix, meanwhile, are averaging one less steal per night but are 6th in turnover ratio (9.7%).

That's part of the Clippers' pace, which ranks tenth in the NBA — a vast contrast to Phoenix's 26th-ranked pace to begin the year.

Darius Garland (21.2 points) leads the nightly charge for Los Angeles with and Rui Hachimura, Brook Lopez following as the Clippers' top scorers.

The Suns, given a 58.1% win probability per HoopsJunkie, are highly expected to win this game — they're favored by several metrics and are clearly the more talented team.

However, talent hasn't quite carried the Suns to wins this season. Phoenix has struggled to piece together a full four-quarter performance in its slow start.

Part of that is teammates picking up the slack around Devin Booker and what their non-Booker minutes looked like, which was less than ideal last night.

"That's a challenge. I know he played 39 minutes the other night. We're in a back to back. We're in a three and four. We're in four and six, but we're going to need others to come help, and the first stint without him wasn't great," Ott said of Phoenix's performance with Booker resting on the bench.

There's some variables working against the Suns moving into tonight, though make no mistake about it: Phoenix has the perfect opportunity to bounce back.