Suns Get Out-of-This-World Reality Check From Victor Wembanyama

PHOENIX — There was an alien spotted in the desert on Monday night.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs breezed through the Phoenix Suns in a 122-96 victory, ending the Suns' two-game win streak and dropping their record to 3-6 on the season.

Phoenix trailed by as much as 34 in the loss despite an impressive opening 12 minutes and a ten-point deficit in the third quarter. Devin Booker notched his third 30+ point outing in four games.

Yet similar to those UFO sightings, the Suns blinked and quickly found themselves out of sight.

"He just does it from all three levels right now," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Wembanyama post-game. "and then any time he has a switch on him, they just literally throw the ball to the top of the backboard. So when that starts to go, it's just so deflating, and it's really hard to overcome. But he does it to everyone."

Wembanyama, in 25 minutes, tallied 40 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and eight blocks in Phoenix, becoming the first ever NBA player to record multiple outings of 40+ PTS, 10+ REB and 8+ BLK in 25 game minutes or less.

"It's something like we've never seen before," Booker said of Wemby post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

The Suns' didn't have a unique problem in having their hands full with Wembanyama. It's a puzzle that won't be solved seemingly anytime soon.

That speaks for San Antonio as a team, as the Spurs surround Wembanyama with three elite guards on the floor with De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper all at once. If you collapse to Wembanyama down low, there's always somebody open on the perimeter. Offensively, the Spurs are confident in playing tight defense up top knowing an elite paint presence in Wembanyama will deter shots and passes alike.

There's a reason San Antonio is the reigning Western Conference champions.

"I think that's some of their experience. You play deep into the playoffs, you understand where to find your high quality looks. They do a great job of doing the whole 24 second shot clock," Ott continued on the Spurs.

"They maximize their possession. They have multiple elite scorers out there on the floor at one time, and they understand that if they feel crowds or they feel multiple bodies, that they're able to spray it to someone on the perimeter, and that really hurt us on some of those late shot clock shots."