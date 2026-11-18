PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been the subject of early-season trade rumors as he continues to struggle to find his role in his second year with the team.

It might take some time for Phoenix to move on from Green, as the Suns (6-7) are still evaluating their roster and have kept Green in the starting lineup despite his struggles.

Green is also making $36.25 million this year and has a $36 million player option for next season, and there's not going to be a trade out there that fixes all of Phoenix's problems, especially with limited its draft capital.

Here are three realistic trades that the Suns could explore involving Green at some point before the trade deadline:

1. New Orleans Pelicans

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suns receive: Dejounte Murray

Pelicans receive: Jalen Green

This is the most rumored trade, but Phoenix has reportedly not had any conversations yet with New Orleans about Murray, who requested a trade last week.

Murray would hypothetically be an upgrade over Green as a true point guard who brings more defense and playmaking, but it's unclear if he's still the same player following his Achilles tear he came back from last season, and his recent frustrations with the Pelicans raise additional questions.

It doesn't appear anyone, including the Suns, is willing to trade for Murray at this point, but if Phoenix somehow got back a first-round pick for taking him on, it would be hard to pass up on the opportunity.

Although Murray is another inefficient 3-point shooter, he could also end up being the point guard the Suns need next to Booker, but that is a best-case scenario and Phoenix would be taking on a lot of risk with him.

2. Chicago Bulls

Nov 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suns receive: Josh Giddey, Zach Collins

Bulls receive: Jalen Green, 2027 1st-Round Pick (least favorable of Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota)

Although he is also not the best 3-point shooter and his defense is questionable, Giddey would provide the Suns with a young point guard next to Booker who can be a playmaker and rebound.

Even with the Bulls' current situation, it's unclear if they'd be willing to move on from the 6-foot-7 24-year-old who is in the second season of a four-year, $100 million contract.

This might be the best move Phoenix could make at this point if Giddey is available, although he would still come with some question marks.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) rebounds a missed shot during the first quarter of the game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Repplinger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suns receive: Tyler Herro

Bucks receive: Jalen Green, 2028 2nd-Round Pick

The Bucks have three notable players in Herro, Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma who could be on the move at some point this season.

Herro is a bit redundant with what Green does as a true shooting guard, but he is a more efficient 3-point shooter and, most importantly, is on an expiring $33 million contract.

If the Bucks end up being major sellers, Herro could be someone on the move and they could want to take a chance on Green as they look to add to their young core.

Overall, none of these players would be true needle movers for the Suns and would come with their own fit concerns. However, these are the types of deals Phoenix could realistically explore involving Green at this point.