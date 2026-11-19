PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is officially in the top 75 of all-time NBA scorers.

Booker, finishing last night's win over the Sacramento Kings, climbed into the No. 75 of all-time league scorers. He surpassed Mark Aguirre's 18,458 point mark to get there.

"It's a blessing," Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin). "This game has taken me so many places. Been able to take care of my family by playing a kid's game and impact so many people's lives. It's a special spot to be in."

Booker recently surpassed names such as Dr. J and Tracy McGrady on the list. He's one of 11 active players in the top 75, which includes: Kyrie Irving (73), Paul George (56), Anthony Davis (53), Giannis Antetokounmpo (39), Damian Lillard (37), Steph Curry (17), DeMar DeRozan (16), James Harden (9), Kevin Durant (5) and LeBron James (1).

"It surprised me that he got there that quick," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the feat.

"We had to confirm it in the coaches locker room that he got there that quick. It was a pretty cool moment and in his normal fashion, he talked about winning, doing it on a win is impactful, too. We'll keep stacking. We'll follow his lead. He had another great night. We're lucky to have him."

Booker, already Phoenix's franchise all-time scorer, isn't close to being done. He just turned 30 weeks ago and clearly has years worth of top playing time ahead. Within the next few games, Booker is expected to pass Zach Randolph next, who is 111 points above Booker at this moment in time.

"It's big," Suns forward Ryan Dunn told Rankin following the win over the Kings. "You see the work that he's put in and the talent that he has. It just shows you the greatness that he has established in this league. It's a honor for me to just be a part of it on this team. Even better to get the win."

In even better news, Phoenix got back to .500 with their win over Sacramento, placing them at a 7-7 record through the first 14 games.