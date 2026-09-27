Suns Make 2 Official Roster Moves as Training Camp Looms

The Phoenix Suns, just before the start of training camp, announced the official signings of Duop Reath and Kennedy Chandler to their roster.

The Suns have their Media Day on Monday with training camp officially starting on Tuesday. Their first preseason game will come on Oct. 5 with their regular season opener on Oct. 21.

It's basketball season here in the desert.

More on the two signings via the Suns' official press release:

More on Reath

"Reath (6’-9”, 245 pounds) has played three NBA seasons, all with the Portland Trail Blazers, holding career averages of 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 13.3 minutes in 146 games (20 starts). He has scored in double figures 39 times, including a career-high 26 points on March 4, 2024, at Minnesota, and shot a career-best 41.8% from three-point range last season. Reath finished his college career at Louisiana State University in 2018 then played professionally in Serbia, Australia, China and Lebanon prior to joining the Trail Blazers.

"Born in South Sudan, Reath spent much of his childhood in Australia and has played for the Australian men’s national team in international competition, winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo."

More on Chandler

"Chandler (6’-0”, 170 pounds) appeared in 11 games with the Utah Jazz last season, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals. He scored a career-high 31 points on April 7 at New Orleans and posted his first career double-double with 26 points and 10 assists vs. Memphis on April 10.

"Holding two years of NBA experience, Chandler also appeared in 36 games with the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season. Originally the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Tennessee, Chandler has totaled 153 career appearances over four seasons in the NBA G League, averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 assists."