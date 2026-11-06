Suns Make Big Starting Lineup Change vs Orlando Magic

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting lineup for tonight's battle against the Orlando Magic.

And there's finally been a change.

The Suns, just 1-5 on the season, have a golden opportunity to turn the ship in the right direction against a depleted Magic team without lead star Paolo Banchero due to injury.

Phoenix is without Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming, though their starting lineup remains upright.

This time, without Khaman Maluach at the five.

Suns' Starters vs Magic

Nov 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

This isn't the typical starting lineup the Suns have rolled with this season under head coach Jordan Ott, which hasn't quite been successful.

For the entire season to date, Maluach has gotten the starting nod at center. Tonight is the first night Ighodaro enters the starting lineup, a change plenty of Suns fans have been asking for.

While big man Mark Williams remains out for an extended period of time, many are calling on Ott to make changes for a team's that's far behind schedule thus far.

"It's always defensively, setting the tone defensively. Similar to last night, getting off to a good start is always important, especially coming off a tough game," said Ott. Phoenix is on the second night of a back-to-back.

"They're going to come at you because that's how they play too. A lot of drives, a lot of downhill attacks, and we got to be better than what we were last night in that area."

The Magic, without Banchero, are viewed as underdogs – though Phoenix is locked in on Franz Wagner:

"If you can handle it one-on-one, that helps you stay out of rotations. Good experience from last night, a similar type of player where he has great size," Ott continued on Wagner.

"He wants to attack the paint, they're doing a great job of sharing it. They're doing a great job of kicking it out. You can really feel the emphasis on the new groups. They want to touch the paint and spray. You can really feel it from their actions, how they're trying to get into the actions, and a lot of that starts and ends with Franz with the basketball.

"Taking the challenge of trying to keep it in front, one-on-one, with great show support behind. But if we have to then go to more of an aggressive type of coverage just to get the ball out of his hands, I think we have that in our package ready to go."

Phoenix has the ability to get their stagnant offense going against one of the NBA's worst defenses.

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 pm MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

We'll see if it happens.