Suns Officially Lose Key Guard Before Blazers Battle

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns won't have guard Jordan Goodwin available tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Suns coach Jordan Ott, speaking with reporters, held out hope for Goodwin until the very last moments, labeling him a "game-time decision" during his pre-game press conference.

However, Goodwin wasn't able to prove himself healthy enough to be active against Portland.

Goodwin was officially questionable entering tonight with right calf soreness after picking up the injury in Monday night's loss in Golden State.

He joins the likes of Rasheer Fleming and Mark Williams as Suns players out tonight.

For Portland, all of Ja Morant (left hamstring) and Shaedon Sharpe (right meniscus surgery) are out tonight.

Suns-Blazers is set for a tip time of just past 7:00 pm MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Suns Hoping For Turnaround vs Portland

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) points off against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodwin's offensive rebounding, effort for loose balls and overall ability to do dirty work will be missed by Phoenix tonight.

The Suns, 1-4, are desperately trying to turn their early season struggles around. Phoenix has yet to string together a strong four quarters of play, and that's been reflective in their lack of success on the court.

"We've got to be on one page at all times, and making sure we're constantly talking, communicating through those moments," Suns center Oso Ighodaro told reporters earlier today at shootaround (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"Like, when we start assuming what each other is doing? Those teams that have been together. The Nuggets. Been together for a long time. They know exactly what they're doing. I feel like we've got to overcommunicate in those times. It's got to be better."

Goodwin, though a bench player, has been a massive part of the Suns' success dating back to last season. Phoenix often relies on their bench unit to provide a spark, and Goodwin typically leads that charge.

The Suns were bullied on the glass by Portland by a 56-39 margin in their season-opener, something Phoenix is hoping to avoid when the two sides collide at Mortgage Matchup Center.