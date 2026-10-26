Suns-Thunder: 3 Expert-Picked Bets for Monday's NBA Game

The Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for a Monday night matchup in the midwest, where a number of players have been ruled out on each side's respective injury reports.

Neither the Suns or Thunder will be at full strength entering Paycom Center's 5:00 pm MST tip, which makes games like these a bit tough to gauge and predict.

However, we did manage to find the following three wagers across the internet today:

Jalen Green OVER 14.5 Points

Oct 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) drives on Golden State Warriors forward Georges Niang (32) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Action Network: "Green has started both games and played 25 and 26 minutes, so the role is there, and his 10 and 12 points came on a combined 9-of-22 shooting (3-of-9 from three), a start that leaves room to bounce back.

"He averaged 17.8 points in 32 games last season despite hamstring problems that kept him off the floor. Even with Booker leading the way, a team that plays this fast and attempts this many threes creates a lot of possessions for its starting guards.

"The matchup also favors volume. With Williams out and the Thunder on a back-to-back, there are openings for a Suns guard who wants to attack.

"The same small-ball lineups that keep the Suns' pace high make 15 points an attainable target for a starter, and Green only needs to hit 15 to cash. Green has scored 29, 31, and 36 in individual games in his Suns tenure, so he has a high ceiling on nights when the offense runs through him."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 Threes Made

Oct 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Dewey, SI.com: "The Oklahoma City Thunder have a brutal turnaround on Monday against the Phoenix Suns after Jalen Williams (ankle) suffered a scary injury in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be asked to carry another massive workload in the 2026-27 season, and he’s taken 3-pointers at a higher rate, attempting 23 (7-for-23) through three games.

"The Suns have struggled to defend the 3 this season, ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 3s made per game. If SGA is going to attempt around five to seven 3-pointers per night, he’s worth a look to sink two against this defense."

Total Points Scored UNDER 220.5

Oct 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott watches against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ed Scimia, Covers.com: "The Oklahoma City Thunder have been outstanding defensively to start the year, allowing 96.3 ppg in their 3-0 start. Opponents have an effective field goal percentage of just 47.1% against Oklahoma City to start the season. Combined with a slow pace of play, that's led the Thunder to hit the Under in each of their three games.

"The Phoenix Suns aren't likely to change those trends. They've been mediocre on offense, ranking 18th in offensive efficiency to start the season (106.6), and are averaging only 107.0 ppg themselves. In fact, these are two of the four lowest-scoring teams in the NBA right now.

"We're unlikely to see either team get above 110 points tonight, and it's almost certain that we won't see both teams get over that number. I'm backing the Under at totals down to 220.5 points."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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