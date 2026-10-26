Preview: Suns Have Massive Test vs Injured Thunder

Who: Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:00 PM MST

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

The Phoenix Suns are fresh off their first win of the season after downing the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Yet for a plethora of reasons, the Suns have more questions than answers even after a win.

Their test on Monday night against an Oklahoma City Thunder squad that has yet to release their official injury report (thanks to this being the second night of a back-to-back) though could be down some massive names after Jalen Williams had to be taken off the court last night via stretcher. His absence could join the likes of Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace, and Nikola Topic among others.

To view Phoenix's injury report, you can click here.

The Thunder need no introduction — they easily handled Phoenix in the first round of playoff action last season by sweeping the Suns out of the postseason. Both teams look drastically different, though even with injuries and the second night of a back-to-back, OKC will be clear favorites entering tonight.

The Big Thing: Rebounding

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns acquired Miles Bridges and drafted Koa Peat in hopes of improving their abilities inside the three-point line. Phoenix, while missing centers in Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro, have quite frankly been bullied on the glass in their first two games.

It's something Devin Booker highlighted in his post-game press conference after defeating Golden State on Saturday night:

"I mean, we still have some things to clean up. Obviously, any win in this league, you don't take lightly. We understand the situation at hand with the missing players, but it's definitely a win that we needed," Booker said postgame.

"The concerning part is obviously the rebounding portion — we just have to get hitched. I think we're playing decent defense, but if we can limit teams to one shot, that's going to be for our best."

While the Thunder don't quite top the league in rebounds, they are off to a great start defensively, allowing a league-best 96.3 points per night in the early stages of the regular season. Their eight blocks per game also rank second as a team in the NBA.

Phoenix, regardless of who is suiting up for Oklahoma City, will have their work cut out for them. The Suns have another massive test awaiting, one that probably won't be awarded a passing or failing grade based on tonight's win-loss result but rather how they play.