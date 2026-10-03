Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Teases Big Plans for 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend

PHOENIX -- The NBA All-Star Game is coming to Phoenix for the fourth time in 2027, and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has big plans for it.

“I'm working closely with Adam Silver and the NBA. We're going to try some new stuff," Ishbia said on "The Burns and Gambo Show" on Arizona Sports. "I want to make sure like, how do we make the dunk contest better? How do I get the best players in the 3-point contest?

"It’s not gonna be like years past ... You’re gonna see, of course we got Devin Booker in the 3-point contest, but how do I get the other superstars in it? How do we get the NBA dunk contest to not look like it has the last couple years and make it better and better? And then we got a couple other nuances and things, so get ready.”

The Phoenix Suns will host the NBA's All-Star weekend this year.



Owner Mat Ishbia gave us a hint of what to expect at this year's midseason festivities. pic.twitter.com/Di8R1nOYcx — The Burns & Gambo Show (@BurnsAndGambo) September 30, 2026

Ishbia has made fan experience a priority during his tenure as Suns owner, so he's going to have plenty up his sleeve when it comes to the All-Star Game.

"The NBA All-Star Game is coming here to Phoenix, and so (it's) a lot on me and our organization to make it an amazing experience," Ishbia said at media day Monday. "To make sure we're on the same page, we're going to showcase Phoenix.

"I believe Phoenix is one of the best cities in America. One of the best basketball cities in America. One of the best cities in America. Period. We have a chance where the whole NBA and basketball world is going to be focused on here February 18th to 21st, and we have to make it an amazing thing. The restaurant owners, the hotels, the bars, the stores, everyone's going to benefit in our community because of the NBA All-Star Game. We're going to make it an amazing thing."

He added: "We look at ourselves as leaders here in Phoenix. We are going to lead. We're going to hope we make this one of the best NBA Star weekends of all time, and you're going to see a lot of stuff, and we're going to share some of those things with you in the future."

Ishbia previously revealed on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" that he plans to offer $1 million to the winners of the 2027 slam dunk and 3-point contests, along with $1 million going to charity in each event.

The 3-point contest is already projected be a marquee event after Damian Lillard said he wanted Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Booker to participate alongside him, following his narrow victory over Booker in last season's 3-point competition.

Next year’s 3-point contest is going to be special 🍿



[via @Dame_Lillard IG] pic.twitter.com/5oCWjpgGqj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2026

The All-Star Game itself has changed formats in each of the past four seasons, but last year's three-team USA vs. World tournament produced some good entertainment, so it remains to be seen what the format will be this season.

Beyond the events, Ishbia and the whole city of Phoenix will have a great opportunity to represent themselves under the bright lights.

NBA All-Star weekend is slated for Feb. 19-21, 2027.