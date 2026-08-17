Suns Re-Sign Forward Ahead of 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are re-signing forward Haywood Highsmith less than a week after releasing him.

Per numerous NBA insiders, the Suns are filling their 15th roster spot ahead of the regular season with a familiar face in Highsmith, who was initially waived on Aug. 12. Just days later, he comes back to Phoenix on what's being reported as a one-year deal.

JUST IN: The Phoenix Suns are re-signing Haywood Highsmith to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. https://t.co/Qly4WgR18H pic.twitter.com/bFrP0jBhTj — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 17, 2026

Highsmith fits your prototypical 3-and-D forward slot and didn't appear much for the Suns whenever he was signed last February. That was partially due to a hefty forward rotation and his return from a torn meniscus saw him play just seven regular season games.

The initial belief behind his signing was one for the future, where he would eventually return to full health and make an impact down the road under head coach Jordan Ott.

“Defense wins championships,” Highsmith said in his first media availability after signing (h/t Suns.com).

“If you can guard a lot of different positions, your versatility can help a lot. You can switch a lot of different pick-and-rolls and [play] different schemes, stuff like that. I feel like that’s very valuable for any team around the league, having someone like me that can guard one through four, sometimes the five

"… I’m going to keep proving that I’m one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NBA, in my opinion.”

Through his career, High smith has averaged 5.4 points on 38% 3-point shooting with 3.1 rebounds.

The departures of Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen could free some playing time up, though the Suns did add forwards in Koa Peat and Miles Bridges to the rotation this offseason.

It's not quite clear what the plan is with Highsmith, though obviously the Suns are high enough on him to bring him back to the desert.