Suns Ready to Defy Expectations Once Again

PHOENIX — There's a buzz around the Valley as Phoenix Suns basketball nears.

The team's first preseason game is set for Monday, and the 2026-27 iteration of Suns basketball is in a much better spot than this time last year.

After Phoenix made the postseason in surprising fashion, the Suns retained key pieces while adding more frontcourt prowess in Miles Bridges/Koa Peat among others.

However, win totals and overall projections surrounding the team have surprisingly dipped from last season despite the Suns having mostly the same core and another year of continuity under their belts.

For lack of better terms, the Suns are being disrespected — though general manager Brian Gregory says that's only fuel for his players.

"I think it motivates our guys in terms of maybe not the respect [they deserve] and all those different things. For us, we proved last year none of that stuff matters," Gregory said.

"What matters is what we do on a daily basis, our daily habits, our daily work ethic, the connections that we make on a daily basis. Because the more connected we are as a team, the more successful we're going to be as a team. We focus on that, and then when the ball's tipped up on game night, we focus on playing Phoenix Suns basketball. Doing things the Suns way, which is critical.

"If we do those things, then whatever's said in the preseason doesn't really matter. I think there was times last year where they talked about the Phoenix Suns being the best story in the NBA and so forth. So we might as well do it again. We might as well do it again and I think our guys understand exactly where we're at and what we need to get done to take that next step."

Owner Mat Ishbia doesn't believe his Suns are that far away from taking the next step.

"I don't think we're that far away. And so, I think we're on our path towards it. So, how do we do a little bit more? How do we get in the playoffs without the play-in? How do we maybe win a playoff series or more? How do we continue to compete? And hopefully, most importantly, how do our fans feel?" he said.

"Do you feel that we are a team you can be proud of? Do we compete at the highest level every night? Do you think that we live by what we say and continue to compete at that level? I'm hoping that you feel all those things."