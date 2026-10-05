Suns May Have Revealed Who Has Edge in Starting Center Battle

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting center for tonight's preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons as the battle between Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach continues after Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum in the offseason.

Ighodaro, who started 24 games for the Suns last season and all four playoff games, will get the nod as the starter tonight, coach Jordan Ott said pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Ott added that everyone outside of Williams will be available against Detroit.

This could signal that Ighodaro has the upper hand at the moment in the competition with 16 days until the regular-season opener.

With that said, the Suns have been consistent in saying they are going to mix and match lineups with the two centers to see who is the best fit.

"We mix it up. It's not one person with one unit. We mix it up," Maluach said last week (via Rankin). "Trying to see different matchups. Second team, third team, first team, we mix it up and see what matchups work best or whatever is best for the team."

This makes the most sense given how contrasting Ighodaro's and Maluach's styles of play are with Ighodaro being more of a playmaking connector offensively and a switchable big defensively, while Maluach, who the Suns are very high on, is a force inside on both sides of the ball and has the ability to step out and knock down 3-pointers offensively.

Ott previously said a decision won't be made on who will be the starting center until "a couple of days" before the Oct. 21 season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We’ve got two soldiers that are going to come in, compete, do what’s best for the team. Who starts, who finishes, it’s going to change," Ott said (via Rankin). "Every night is a little bit different. Matchups different, but once you get a starting center, you want to keep him for as long as you can until you have to make a change.”

With the shooters the Suns have off the bench in Collin Gillespie and Luke Kennard, there's an argument to be made that Ighodaro is better suited off the bench because of how he can serve as a hub to open up opportunities for shooters.

However, he has a lot more experience than Maluach, who did not have a big role his rookie year last season, and the first unit also lacks a true playmaker.

Even with Ighodaro getting the starting nod, the Suns will likely run different lineups around the centers beginning tonight, so this will be the first game action to get a look at who is the better fit with each group.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 4 p.m. MST.