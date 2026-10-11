Suns Rule Out Devin Booker, Miles Bridges vs Spurs

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns won't have two of their best players on the court tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.

Devin Booker and Miles Bridges are both out for tonight's preseason home opener, according to head coach Jordan Ott.

Bridges rolled his ankle in Phoenix's last game and could possibly play next Wednesday while Booker is just resting.

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:30 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Devin Booker, Miles Bridges Out vs Spurs

Sep 28, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) poses for a photo on Media Day at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker's absence tonight is no surprise, as Ott previously told reporters this training camp he would scatter the lineup over the course of preseason.

Booker's start to preseason hasn't quite been hot, at least in terms of three-point shooting. His struggles (1-for-12 from deep) have been highlighted, especially with the Suns offloading some of their top three-point shooters in Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen this offseason.

Ott didn't sound too concerned.

"He’s going to continue making the right play, and he’s going to continue averaging over 25 points a game like he’s done his whole life. If the game calls for him to be a passer, he’s going to be a passer. He’s a high-level basketball player and he’s shown he can do it, whatever the game calls for," he said of Booker.

As for Bridges, x-rays came back negative on his ankle and the Suns are just being precautious with their newly acquired power forward. Phoenix coaches and teammates of Bridges have raved about his physicality.

"Somebody that can get the rebound and push the break, and then he can exploit matchups that aren't his size, so he can take advantage of the mismatches," said Booker on playing with Bridges. "And I'm excited to share the court with him."

With multiple starters out, the Suns will rely on their depth more than usual:

"I think part of that is just continue to build the habits that we've talked about since camp opened. You never know who the other team is going to play in these preseason games, so it's more about us building our habits on both sides of the ball," Ott said pre-game.

"I think again in Chicago, our first quarter start is not how we want to do it defensively, so having more intent defensively to start the game would help."

The Suns are 0-2 and are looking for their first preseason win of the 2026-27 slate.