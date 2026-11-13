Suns Reveal Starters vs Hornets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (4-6) have a golden opportunity to pick up their second straight win tonight against the Charlotte Hornets (4-7).

After a 133-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, the Suns will now face a Hornets team that has the worst offense in the league and is notably without Kon Knueppel (left hamstring strain), Brandon Miller (right hip strain) and Dennis Schroder (left hamstring strain).

The Suns, meanwhile, will only be down Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery), who is expected to miss the next few months after suffering a torn labrum in the offseason.

The Suns will roll with their usual starting lineup again tonight:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix is 3-1 when using this starting group, although there are still big question marks about the fit of everyone around Booker, which has led to stagnant offensive stretches at times.

The Suns will continue to look for a big outing from their bench, which scored 81 points against the Clippers. That was the third-most bench points in a single game franchise history and the most since Dec. 2, 1994.

Familiar Faces Set to Square Off in Suns-Hornets

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (8) brings the ball up court open a fast break during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the first matchup between the Suns and Hornets since the blockbuster trade this summer that sent Miles Bridges, a least-favorable 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to Phoenix in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick.

Bridges is continuing to adjust to his new role with the Suns, while Allen has taken advantage of his opportunity in Charlotte amid the team's injuries, averaging 15.3 points on 46.9% 3-point shooting so far this year.

"It's good to be back. I mean, this was a place that I was at the longest so far in my career," Allen said at shootaround earlier today (via PHNX Suns). "Probably the team or place I feel like I have the most connection to."

Allen spent three seasons on the Suns after being acquired as part in the trade when the Suns sent out Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara shortly before the 2023-24 season. Phoenix traded for O'Neale later that season.

Both players had key roles on the team during their time in the Valley and were especially valuable during Phoenix's turnaround season last year.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke glowingly of both Allen and O'Neale before the game.

"Ultimate professionals as humans and as players," Ott said. "They saw a lot before I arrived here. A lot of basketball in their careers, a lot of good basketball, a lot of wins, and they accepted us and took to us (on the) first day.

"Royce, incredible shooter. High IQ, elite end-of-game passer, and just a joy to be around every day as a person. He was always up. There was never a down day.

"And then Grayson, we challenged him to change his game a little bit, and he absolutely took to it. Shoot tougher threes, shoot more of them, off the dribble, get downhill, play in the paint. He was an elite offensive player that really helped us last year. So great guys on and off the court. Couldn't speak more highly of two individuals that I've been around."

Grayson Allen catches up with Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie ahead of his return to Phoenix with the Hornets pic.twitter.com/GEI3v2BUJW — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) November 13, 2026

O'Neale has not had as big of a role with the Hornets as he did in Phoenix, and he is averaging 5.2 points on 35.2% shooting in 19.2 minutes per game through the first 11 games.

"It definitely feels good to be back. Phoenix was a special place," O'Neale said at shootaround (via PHNX Suns). "I think that everything that happened here team-wise, teammates that I had, coaches, relationships with people around the arena, facility, so it's always going to be a good place for me and coming back just feels good."

Meanwhile, Bridges will face off against Charlotte for the first time as an opponent after being drafted 12th overall by the Hornets in 2018.

"It's just another game, but I spent eight years with these guys, nine years. I'm definitely excited, but getting the W is the most important thing," Bridges said at shootaround (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.