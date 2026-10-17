Suns Reveal Starters for Preseason Finale vs Jazz

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be getting back several players for their preseason finale againt the Utah Jazz tonight after resting their starters Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges and Collin Gillespie will all be returning against Utah.

Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame that Luke Kennard (knee tendon strain), who was injured in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, and Oso Ighodaro (hip soreness) will be out for the Suns tonight alongside Mark Williams, who remains out with a torn labrum suffered in the offseason.

Ott said he believes both will be ready for next Wednesday's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He added: "I hate to make a statement now because we have so many days in between. Definitely Oso, for sure. You saw Luke come out of the game the other night, but we avoided anything serious. He'll get back on the court this weekend."

Suns' Starters vs Jazz

With the starters returning outside of Ighodaro, who is in a battle with Khaman Maluach for the starting center spot, the Suns will roll with this starting five tonight.

Jalen Green

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Khaman Maluach

"Tonight will be another good test with our guys playing a little bit longer. We assume we'll get into the third quarter. That's the plan tonight with our minutes," Ott said of his starters.

What Suns Are Expecting vs Jazz

The Jazz, who are one of the biggest teams in the league, will provide a good test for the Suns to end the preseason after Phoenix struggled facing size last season.

Ott touched on the challenges of facing the Jazz.

"These guys we assume will start big. They run a lot of off-ball stuff, so that'll be a good test. They're one of the few teams to play this style," Ott said. "It's different than our last two games against the Spurs. That's kind of getting us into the season rhythm of every night is a new challenge. The league is so competitive. Some teams are more offensive focused. Some teams are more bigger than others.

"The other night (the Spurs) started three smaller guards, so we're kind of getting into that rhythm. Definitely scouting, prepared enough for this one to kind of get into our own routine ... We just want to play well. At the end of the day, it's about us. This preseason is about us. We want to continue to build habits, build on where our identity was last year and how we want to play. And we've done that. We've done it in the preseason."

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.