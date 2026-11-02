Suns-Warriors: 3 Best Bets Feature Steph Curry, Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are just hours away from tip at Chase Center, and after the home team got a nice boost on their injury report, many believe the Warriors are set to continue their current winning streak.

The visiting Suns hope to tell another story, though they've struggled to be consistent to begin the 2026-27 season.

The three best bets we could find for tonight's matchup:

Spread: Suns +3.5

Action Network: "The Suns open the 2026-27 campaign with an 0-4 record against the spread. The market has cooled significantly on them after another failure to beat the number last week. Yet, the underlying offensive production remains competitive. Devin Booker and Jalen Green continue to put up points in bunches.

"In fact, Phoenix already proved it can score against this defense when it beat the Warriors 131-122 on October 24.The issue has been narrow margin misses rather than complete blowouts, which suppresses the market valuation.

"On the other side, Golden State enters the night on a roll, having covered five straight games to build a 5-2 ATS record.Bettors love backing the Warriors off impressive multi-possession wins. However, oddsmakers have had to elevate this line to absorb public action."

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made

Peter Dewey, SI: "Phoenix ranks 29th in the NBA so far this season in opponent 3-pointers made and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (43.9 percent). So, I’m going to take the greatest shooter of all-time to clear his low 3-point prop on Monday.

"Curry is shooting 44.0 percent from 3 across five games this season, attempting 10 3-pointers per game. He’s finished with six and eight made 3s in his last two contests, and I expect him to stay hot against this struggling Suns defense.

"The Warriors have made a point to get Curry as many shots as he can handle (50 over his last two games), and it’s translated into a nice little winning streak. He’s one of my favorite player props on the board in a 15-game slate on Monday."

Devin Booker UNDER 24.5 Points Scored

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "He scored a game-high 43 points against the Warriors last month, but Booker hasn't scored more than 23 points in his other three games this season. Plus, Booker shot an ungodly 68.0% from the field in that game, a rate that's unlikely to be sustainable Monday.

"Golden State's defensive anchor, Green, also missed the first meeting with Phoenix, as did Curry and Podziemski. My takeaway is that the Warriors' better perimeter defenders, led by Green, can focus on Booker while Curry and Podziemski handle the offensive duties."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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