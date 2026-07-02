Suns Sign Former Warriors Guard

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns aren't done adding talent to their roster.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer.

More from Charania on X:

"Free agent guard Pat Spencer has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Spencer's role grew across three seasons in Golden State, where he averaged 7.2 points and 18.6 minutes last season."

Suns officials finalized the deal on Thursday night with Mark Bartelstein and Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports, as Spencer departs the Warriors. https://t.co/1n9gswTp0i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

Spencer joins Luke Kennard as outside free agents to sign with Phoenix this offseason. The move won't be official until July 6.

Spencer, who turns 30 this weekend on July 4, is a 6-2 guard who initially began in the NBA G League back in 2021 before signing with the Warriors in July of 2022.

He spent most of his time with Golden State on a two-year contract and even scored a career-best 20 points over the Suns this past season. He then saw his deal converted to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the year, following a similar path from the season prior.

Spencer started 14 games for Golden State this past season. In 18.6 minutes averaged per night, he notched 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists He shot 35.7% from deep.

Spencer was someone who earned a great deal of respect from Golden State head coach Steve Kerr:

“Thrilled to have Pat. The impact he has on our team, whether he’s play or not is pretty profound... you see what happens when we give him real opportunities," he said after Spencer's deal was converted (h/t Kenzo Fukuda).

Alongside their outside free agent signings, the Suns were busy earlier ahead of festivities when they re-signed all of Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin. Phoenix also picked up the team-option on Jamaree Bouyea, traded for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridgesf and drafted forward Koa Peat in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Spencer likely won't see much playing time, as Phoenix's guard rotation is stacked with big names in Devin Booker, Jalen Green as starters with Gillespie and Kennard behind.