PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have long been connected to the trade market and making changes at their point guard spot — most notably with star Jalen Green as a moving piece.

One of the Valley's top conversations surrounds Devin Booker and his backcourt teammate. With Booker recently inking a massive contract extension and playing more naturally as a two-guard, most believe any changes made by the Suns will come with Green.

While inserting Collin Gillespie into the starting lineup has been a fan theory for some time now, the Suns could very well be open to moving off Green and wiping their hands clean of the former Houston Rockets guard in the process.

Or maybe not.

Trade rumors around the Suns have silenced during their recent turnaround. Phoenix has won their last eight-of-eleven entering tonight's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with Green's uptick in play being one of many reasons for the recent winning.

Insider Tim MacMahon, speaking on NBA on ESPN, says the Suns aren't looking to make changes.

“I've been told that the Suns don't see the point guard situation as something that they have an urgent need to upgrade.” Tim MacMahon

Suns Being Patient With Jalen Green

Nov 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green has been a consistent name linked in trade rumors dating back to last season, as his fit in a typical point guard role hasn't exactly been seamless in Phoenix.

Suns coach Jordan Ott has been fairly patient and complimentary of Green this season.

"You can see his speed. Anytime he's in open court, anytime he gets downhill, that's what we need," he said of Green (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"We need paint pressure. We're a predominantly jump shooting team. Him and Miles (Bridges) provide some of that paint pressure, that downhill thrust that we need offensively. And defensively, he can create havoc. He showed it the other night in the 3rd quarter. We put him on (Darius) Acuff (Jr) tonight to start. His ability to move defensively can just create another element to it. We're gonna keep challenging him, keep integrating him with this group, because he didn't play a ton of minutes, especially in that regular season last year.

"So he's taking strides. We'll be right with them, helping them along the way. This is all pretty normal for early season, regular season and stuff, and we're excited that he has taken steps these last couple games."