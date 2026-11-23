The Phoenix Suns have an opportunity to continue their winning streak when the New Orleans Pelicans play host later tonight for a 6:00 pm (MST) tip time at Smoothie King Center.

The Suns, winners of their last three straight and seven-of-nine, are heavily favored to down the Pelicans as road warriors according to ESPN's basketball index, which gives them a 74.5% chance of victory tonight.

New Orleans themselves are on a three-game losing skid with nine losses in their last ten games.

Injury Reports

The Suns' injury report is light entering Monday, as Ryan Dunn (quad soreness) is questionable for Phoenix while Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out until further notice.

New Orleans' side of the report is a bit more lengthy.

Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) and Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain) are all out for the Pelicans.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson (left thigh contusion), Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection) and Trey Murphy III (bilateral patellar tendinopathy) are marked as probable.

How Suns, Pelicans Stack Against Each Other

The Suns and Pelicans are strongest on opposite sides of the court.

Phoenix has the advantage on the offensive end of the floor, as their offensive rating (9th) ranks far above New Orleans' (21st). While the Pelicans do have a slight advantage in points per game (0.4 difference), the Suns' 27.5 assists per game (11th) sits above New Orleans' 23.4 mark, which is third-worst in the NBA.

However, the Pelicans do rank top five in defensive steals per night and are middle of the pack in blocks per game. New Orleans also rebounds just slightly better than the Suns.

The clear advantage Phoenix has here is a talent gap. The Suns, due to teambuilding and health, have the upperhand to get a win in New Orleans. Never say never in the NBA, especially with this team, though Phoenix should deliver a win.