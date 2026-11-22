The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have revealed their respective injury reports for Monday night's matchup at Smoothie King Center.

For Phoenix, Ryan Dunn is questionable due to right quad soreness while Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out.

As for New Orleans, Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) and Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain) are all out. The Pelicans are listing Zion Williamson (left thigh contusion), Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection) and Trey Murphy III (bilateral patellar tendinopathy), as probable.

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 pm (MST) in New Orleans.

More on Suns-Pelicans

It'll be awfully tough to ignore the noise that's built around specifically the Suns and Pelicans in regards to trade rumors on Monday night. One of the hottest talked about potential deals in the moment is a swap involving Jalen Green for Dejounte Murray.

Reports have swirled on this for what's been weeks now, though Suns insiders have recently shut it down.

"This report is absolutely untrue. It is not accurate," Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro posted on X. "The Suns have NOT been in constant talks with the Pelicans about Dejounte Murray. There are NO talks between the teams."

Murray isn't playing, though it would have been fun to see he and Green share the court together as trade rumors will only seemingly intensify from here.

The Suns are heavily expected to leave New Orleans with a win, as ESPN gives them a 75% chance of victory according to their power index.

Phoenix has caught fire as of late, winning their last three consecutive games and a total of their previous seven-of-nine.

"We believe every time we're together, whether that's a meal, whether that's a shootaround, whether that's a film session, that we have to go all in," Suns coach Jordan Ott said earlier in the week.

"All in, all the time, and they'll continually stack. We talk a lot about stacking. Even this morning, can we stack some of these good segments of time over the course of this road trip to have a great road trip and we're off to a good start."

This will be the first meeting between the two sides tonight. New Orleans is riding a three-game losing streak and have lost their last nine-of-ten entering Monday's meeting against Phoenix.