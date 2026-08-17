Projecting Suns' Depth Chart After Re-Signing Haywood Highsmith

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are back to having 15 players on standard contracts after re-signing Haywood Highsmith to a one-year contract earlier today just a few days after waiving him.

Highsmith will bring a valuable veteran presence and 3-and-D skillset that could help Phoenix make up for trading away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.

Phoenix has a lot of wing defenders going into the 2026-27 season, but Highsmith, who played in just seven games last season for the Suns after signing with them in February as he recovered from meniscus surgery, will continue to be a strong depth piece.

How Suns' Rotation Could Look After Bringing Back Haywood Highsmith

Here's our projection for the Suns' depth chart after Highsmith rejoined the team:

PG: Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jamaree Bouyea, Pat Spencer (2W)

SG: Jalen Green, Luke Kennard, Haywood Highsmith, Koby Brea (2W)

SF: Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn

PF: Miles Bridges, Rasheer Fleming, Koa Peat

C: Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, CJ Huntley (2W)

Highsmith, along with several other players, can play multiple positions, but he figures to be a third-string shooting guard or small forward depending on what the team needs.

The Suns can afford to play a lot bigger this season with the additions of Bridges and Peat, but Highsmith could also slide to the 4 if needed.

With all of Phoenix's capable wing defenders, it could employ a strategy where it uses whoever is performing best, is the best matchup or just constantly cycles through them to throw opponents off, which Highsmith showed he can do with his 7-foot wingspan in the limited playing time he got last season.

The depth of the team is one of the Suns' biggest strengths, and coach Jordan Ott will have to figure out a way to utilize it best, as all 15 players could make their case for playing time.

Ott gives players a lot of freedom offensively, and this could help Highsmith state his claim for minutes if he consistently knocks down 3-pointers and is able to put his knee injury behind him.

No matter what, Highsmith is going to provide insurance for the Suns if they need another defender or shooter on the floor, which could be needed more times than not if Phoenix cannot figure out the clunky fit on paper of its starting lineup that features four ball-dominant players in Booker, Green, Brooks and Bridges and limited playmaking and 3-point shooting.