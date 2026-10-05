3 Biggest Questions Suns Need Answered as Preseason Arrives

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns play basketball today.

The Suns are in Detroit for a 4:00 PM MST tip against the Pistons to begin their preseason schedule. After a grueling offseason, Phoenix finally is able to hit the hardwood and get after it ahead of a potentially fun 2026-27 season.

The three biggest questions that need answered, in no order:

How Much Do Starters Play?

Suns coach Jordan Ott said everybody outside of the injured Mark Williams is ready and healthy for the preseason, which is exciting news — and they'll have players bounce between lineups across the next couple of weeks.

Starters won't play heavy minutes in preseason, nor should they, though Phoenix should be looking to get as much time as possible with the trio of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green together on the floor ahead of the regular season.

A fast start out of the gates would pay dividends for the Suns, though Ott also has to balance health and playing the long game with an 82-game schedule ahead. Entering his second season and with Green healthy, it will be intriguing to see how the Suns approach this preseason slate.

Who Emerges in Starting Center Battle?

With Williams out for the next few months, all eyes are on Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach to begin the season as Phoenix's starting center.

Ighodaro enters his third season and previously filled in for Williams when he was injured last season. Ott seems to value his ability to run the court and act as a playmaking hub. Maluach is going into his second year and was very much considered a project when drafted as a top-ten pick, though the flashes of being an elite rim protector and overall paint presence were obvious.

At Suns Media Day, practically everybody raved about Maluach and the growth he displayed. If the Duke product can capitalize off an impressive Summer League stint, he could make a serious push for the starting five spot.

How Ott's Philosophy Changes After New Arrivals

The Suns made a conceited effort to improve their paint presence this offseason, swapping out three-point shooting prowess from Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale for bigger bodies in Miles Bridges and Koa Peat.

Last season, Ott wasn't shy in press conferences in sharing his hopes of attacking the rim more and being physical down low in the paint. Peat and Bridges obviously aid that, though how much different do the Suns look in 2026-27 after ranking in the top five of three-pointers made last year?