Ranking Suns' Offseason Moves That Will Define 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made an interesting combination of moves so far this offseason after saying they were going to focus on continuity heading into the summer.

Phoenix had some great transactions on the margins to keep core players around long term and with outside free agents, but also shook up its rotation a little bit with a surprising trade for Miles Bridges.

It's unclear if the Suns still have something up their sleeve with the roster sitting at 15 players, but they appear to have a pretty set rotation at this moment.

Here's how we'd rank Phoenix's movess this offseason:

1. Signing Own Free Agents

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) and Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) slap hands against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After only one season with a new-look group, the Suns proved to be a team that can not only develop players into better contracts, but retain them as well after agreeing to team-friendly deals with Collin Gillespie (4 years, $48 million), Jordan Goodwin (3 years, $19 million) and Mark Williams (3 years, $38 million).

Now, Phoenix has three core players locked down long term and also has them on good enough salaries to trade them if things go south.

The moves were kind of the under the radar since it was just Phoenix keeping its own players, but all three, especially Gillespie and Goodwin, showed to be integral in what the Suns and coach Jordan Ott are trying to build moving forward.

2. Signings of Luke Kennard, Pat Spencer

Apr 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix carried this momentum over to open free agency, attracting two players in Luke Kennard and Pat Spencer on very friendly deals.

Kennard, who had a strong close to last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and was the best pure shooter available in free agency, agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal, while Spencer, who was a rotational player with the Golden State Warriors last season and fits Phoenix's identity, is signing on a two-way contract.

Outside players are seeing the success the Suns have had in getting the most out of their players and are willing to join Phoenix for a little less money.

3. Miles Bridges Trade

Apr 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) on defense against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bridges trade is still a little puzzling, especially since Phoenix sent an unprotected 2033 first-round pick for him after saying it wasn't going to make many moves this offseason, and the optics of it don't look great given Bridges' domestic violence history.

Still, the Suns fortified their starting lineup with his addition, freed up space to sign Kennard with the move and traded away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to open up playing time for their younger players.

How Bridges fits remains to be seen, but the Suns needed a power forward and got one, it just might not have been the best option.