What Suns Rookie Koa Peat Wants to Learn From Devin Booker

PHOENIX -- After a very successful Summer League, it's now onto the next step for Phoenix Suns rookie Koa Peat - getting settled in and learning from his new team ahead of the 2026-27 season.

One player Peat will have the chance to learn a lot from is franchise icon Devin Booker, which Peat is very much looking forward to.

"Just playing off him, trying to make him better as a player, doing the little things, screening for him and just learning from him. Obviously he's one of the best players in the league. He's a legend so just learning from him I think is going to help my game for sure," Peat said of Booker during the Summer Suns' final game Saturday.

Koa on learning from Book:



"Just learning from him, obviously he's one of the best players in the league. He's a legend so just learning from him I think is going to help my game for sure." pic.twitter.com/rxI2Escvda — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 19, 2026

Booker has been someone Peat has looked up to his whole life being from Arizona and seeing Booker's NBA career unfold before his eyes.

"I've been watching the Suns since I've been born. When I was 10 years old, I think that's when Booker got drafted," Peat said previously in his introductory press conference last month.

He added on now being Booker's teammate: "It's surreal. He's a legend. To be able to see his greatness every day, it's definitely going to help me get better as a player.

Peat met Booker for the first time at a game in February alongside his now former Arizona teammate and fellow first-round draft pick Brayden Burries.

"Just super excited. Being able to meet Book was a super cool and surreal moment for me," Peat said. "Just coming in as a rookie trying to find my role, be an energy guy, try to make the best player better and make the coach trust me and like me are my main two goals."

Devin Booker linked with Arizona Wildcats freshman Koa Peat and Brayden Burries after last night’s game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pv0lvN0NoL — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 2, 2026

Peat slipped in the draft all the way to the 30th pick because of concerns over his shooting and old-school style of play, but the Suns were more than happy to trade up and select the Arizona native.

He showed a lot in Summer League of how he can play through his physicality in terms of driving to the basket and making the right play, while also being a versatile defender on the other end of the floor, averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Now, he will work to find a role for himself on the NBA roster and try to absorb all the knowledge he can from the older players, such as Booker, to make himself ready for the league.