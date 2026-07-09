'No Risk' of Suns, Miles Bridges Trade Falling Apart Per Insider

PHOENIX — It's been over a week since the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets agreed to a trade that sent Miles Bridges to the desert in exchange for Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale (with some other draft picks mixed in).

However, the deal has yet to be officially processed since the July 6 start of free agency — which has led to some concern.

Yesterday, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro revealed the Suns are awaiting other trades across the league to become official, which includes Charlotte's deal with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Today, Gambadoro outlined when the Suns' move for Bridges could become official.

"The Miles Bridges trade and Luke Kennard signing are expected to be completed early next week. The initial trade with Charlotte, Minnesota and Brooklyn should be done this weekend. Phoenix can’t complete their transaction until that trade is completed," he wrote on X.

"There is no risk of it falling apart, just timing."

The Miles Bridges trade and Luke Kennard signing are expected

to be completed early next week. The initial trade with Charlotte, Minnesota and Brooklyn should be done this weekend. Phoenix can’t complete their transaction until that trade is completed. There is no risk of it… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 9, 2026

The Suns were intentional on their efforts to improve their inside scoring this offseason, trading up for the likes of Koa Peat in the first round of the NBA Draft while trading for Bridges, who offers that sort of dimension compared to O'Neale's three-point shooting.

Phoenix was a top-five three-point shooting team last season but were 14th in paint points per game.

Bridges' arrival seems to push that in the right direction, though his presence doesn't come without issue. He's one of the more polarizing players in the league thanks to prior domestic violence issues, which sent the Suns' fan base into a flurry of responses when the trade was first reported.

In terms of on-court fit, Bridges is slightly bigger than O'Neale but still doesn't solve Phoenix's size problem, which was often discussed as one of their biggest weaknesses. He's also not a strong outside shooter.

However, the likes of head coach Jordan Ott, general manager Brian Gregory and owner Mat Ishbia clearly see value in Bridges joining a likely starting lineup of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams.

"It remains to be seen if Bridges' addition makes the Suns better than a play-in team with their style of play now changing a bit, and their growth from last season looks to still be dependent on if they can have better injury luck," wrote on our own Brendan Mau on Bridges' fit with Phoenix.

You can read more about that here .