NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select 5-Star Prospect in Top 10
The Oklahoma City are one of the best teams in the NBA nearly halfway through the season.
Despite sitting at 31-6, however, the Thunder could be in possession of a top 10 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. After a few trades in recent years from general manager Sam Presti, OKC is set to have three first round picks this summer.
In a recent mock draft from John Fanta of Fox Sports, the college basketball analyst slotted Duke big man Khaman Maluach to Oklahoma City at No. 8 overall. Listed at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Maluach was a 5-star prospect, rated the No. 4 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class coming out of NBA Academy Africa.
Malauch has played 16 contests for the Blue Devils and is averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Malauch's most recent outing against Notre Dame saw Malauch finish with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a block while shooting 6-for-7 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
"The NBA Academy Africa product is a 7-2 specimen who can eliminate any and all shots that come in his way," Fanta wrote. "If he's not blocking it, he's altering it in some way, shape or form. While his offense is an area that has room for growth, there are reasons to believe Maluach can become better in that category with how hard he plays and the fact that he's 18 years old. I love this kid's game perhaps more than other evaluators and think his defensive prowess gives him top-10 value."
At No. 17, Fanta paired Maryland freshman Derik Queen with the Thunder. Listed at 6-10 and 245 pounds, the former 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and one block per game.
Oklahoma City's final pick in Fanta's mock draft was French wing prospect Noa Essengue, who currently plays for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany's professional basketball league.
