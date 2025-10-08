Alex Caruso Details What Makes OKC Thunder Superstar Great
It has been mesmerizing to watch Oklahoma City Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander develop throughout his time in Bricktown.
From being a name thrown into the Paul George trade back in 2019 buried behind a historic haul of draft picks, to a fringe All-Star, then an All-Star Starter, then top five finishes in MVP voting, to his historic campaign a year ago he keeps getting better.
So how do you follow up a year in which you led the league in scoring, the Thunder to their first championship and most regular season wins (68) in franchise history, grabbed the Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP honors, made another All-Star and First-Team All-NBA selection while releasing his first signature shoe and gracing the cover of NBA 2K26?
It will be a tall task to simply duplicate that production much less build on it. However, each step of the way in Gilgeous-Alexander's development the NBA world has said the same thing. Attempting to put the still just 27-year-old in a box.
The sky is the limit for what Gilgeous-Alexander can pull off in his quest to be an all-time great player in this league. At Thunder practice on Wednesday teammate Alex Caruso detailed what the reigning MVP is like.
"Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] comes in every day like he's trying to make the team. He is the most competitive guy on our team, day in, day out," Caruso explained. "There'll be days in the middle of the season, we'll have practice and everyone's kind of lagging through practice, and then he gets one play and he's yelling and asking people to guard him harder."
For the superstar to be the tone setter and pleading with his teammates to work harder it is contagious and leads to team success which Oklahoma City has built to the highest level during Gilgeous-Alexander's time.
While other superstars have been caught in pick up runs begging to not be double-teamed or guarded as tightly, for the Thunder's MVP to be imploring the best defenders in the world to go after him harder at practices gives a peak behind the curtain of what makes Gilgeous-Alexander one of the best scorers we have ever seen.
"It's really fun to be his teammate and get to be around that because it's infectious. That's the kind of teammate I want to play with. That's the kind of leader I want to play with," Caruso detailed.
This is not only a great sign for the Thunder's 2025-26 campaign, but when discussing keeping a team together this chemistry helps the level of buy in and sacrifice that it takes to achieve that feat.