Analyzing the Thunder’s ‘Dream and Realistic’ Trade Targets at the Deadline
It’s no secret that Oklahoma City doesn’t need much outside help. One of the youngest team’s in the NBA is making waves with its offseason additions, making it hard to poke holes in the current rotation. With a 33-6 overall record, the Thunder are tracking to be one of the best teams in NBA history.
Still, the trade deadline will be a hot topic of conversation. Considering the amount of draft picks Oklahoma City owns, the talented team will always be linked to premier players. The new CBA is geared to help teams like the Thunder, with homegrown talent looking for extensions, but this is one of the last years Oklahoma City will be able to wheel and deal freely on the trade market.
Recently, Bleacher Report detailed one dream target and one realistic target for each team at the trade deadline. With the Thunder’s success, it’s hard to see the team making a massive move, but all options will certainly be explored.
The Thunder’s dream target listed was just that — a dream. It’s hard to envision a world where Oklahoma City ever traded for Zion Williamson, but any NBA team would take a flier on his talent and athleticism.
Williamson has missed a good amount of games over his short NBA career, but he’s clearly one of the NBA’s brightest young stars when he’s playing. Williamson would fit in well with the Thunder’s current lineup, slotting in at the power forward slot, but again, it feels like there’s virtually no world where this pipe dream becomes a reality.
“Adding a mega talent like Williamson to a 33-6 Thunder team seems unfair, although OKC has the draft picks and young talent to orchestrate a trade," Greg Swartz wrote. "A starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Williamson and Chet Holmgren would be a nightmare to go against. The Thunder are also good enough to withstand any long-term injuries to Williamson, as we've seen them do with Holmgren this year.
The team’s realistic target, but still somewhat hard to envision, is a familiar face for Thunder fans firing up the NBA attach machine. Cam Johnson is a name that has been attached to the Thunder for quite some time, and it’s impossible to put the rumors to rest.
Johnson is having a breakout season in Brooklyn and torching the nets with his outside shot. He has proven he’s more than a shooter, while still shooting at a 42.8% clip from 3-point range. His 19.6 points per game would clearly help the Thunder, but is there a true need for it? Oklahoma City has a good thing going, and mixing up the pecking order is always risky. It might be worth it to acquire a talent like Johnson, though.
“A dream target for most, the Nets have to hope that the Thunder want to trade for Johnson at the deadline," Swartz wrote. "He gives the Thunder a reliable third scorer until Holmgren can return from a hip injury and improves OKC's 19th-place three-point shooting (35.4 percent).”
With how well Oklahoma City is performing as a team and the overall chemistry this squad has, it's hard to see any serious pieces moved. If a deal can get done with smaller contracts and draft picks, that seems more likely.
For now, though, Oklahoma City is set. Any outside additions would only be icing on the cake.
