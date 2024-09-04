Inside The Thunder

Full NBA 2K25 Roster Ratings For OKC Thunder, Four Top 100 Players

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their entire roster ratings revealed with four top 100 players including encouraging depth.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 8, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after Chet Holmgren scores a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are projected by every pundit and even Vegas to not only Win the Western Conference but battle the Boston Celtics for the NBA Finals. One of the latest projections comes from NBA 2K as the video game released their updated version of the game with NBA 2K25 that shows the Thunder as the best team in the NBA.

Oklahoma City has four players in the top 100 of individual overall ratings, with a team rating of 99 - the highest mark you can achieve - alongside two other squads both residing in the Western Conference.

With an average player age of 23, the Thunder are not only one of the best teams in the league but also one of the youngest which makes these ratings that much more impressive.

Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 2K25 Full Roster Ratings

  1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 96 overall
  2. Chet Holmgren, 87 Overall
  3. Jalen Williams, 86 Overall
  4. Alex Caruso, 82 Overall
  5. Isaiah Hartenstein, 81 Overall
  6. Lu Dort, 80 Overall
  7. Isaiah Joe, 78 Overall
  8. Aaron Wiggins, 78 Overall
  9. Cason Wallace, 76 Overall
  10. Jaylin Williams, 75 Overall
  11. Kenrich Williams, 73 Overall
  12. Ousmane Dieng, 73 Overall
  13. Nikola Topic, 72 Overall
  14. Dillon Jones, 69 Overall
  15. Ajay Mitchell, 68 Overall
  16. Adam Flagler, 67 Overall

The video game projects the Oklahoma City Thunder starting five to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City enjoys a team overall of 99, ranking them as tied for the best rating with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

