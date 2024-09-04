Full NBA 2K25 Roster Ratings For OKC Thunder, Four Top 100 Players
The Oklahoma City Thunder are projected by every pundit and even Vegas to not only Win the Western Conference but battle the Boston Celtics for the NBA Finals. One of the latest projections comes from NBA 2K as the video game released their updated version of the game with NBA 2K25 that shows the Thunder as the best team in the NBA.
Oklahoma City has four players in the top 100 of individual overall ratings, with a team rating of 99 - the highest mark you can achieve - alongside two other squads both residing in the Western Conference.
With an average player age of 23, the Thunder are not only one of the best teams in the league but also one of the youngest which makes these ratings that much more impressive.
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 2K25 Full Roster Ratings
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 96 overall
- Chet Holmgren, 87 Overall
- Jalen Williams, 86 Overall
- Alex Caruso, 82 Overall
- Isaiah Hartenstein, 81 Overall
- Lu Dort, 80 Overall
- Isaiah Joe, 78 Overall
- Aaron Wiggins, 78 Overall
- Cason Wallace, 76 Overall
- Jaylin Williams, 75 Overall
- Kenrich Williams, 73 Overall
- Ousmane Dieng, 73 Overall
- Nikola Topic, 72 Overall
- Dillon Jones, 69 Overall
- Ajay Mitchell, 68 Overall
- Adam Flagler, 67 Overall
The video game projects the Oklahoma City Thunder starting five to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Oklahoma City enjoys a team overall of 99, ranking them as tied for the best rating with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.
