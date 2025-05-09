How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3
Through two games, this series is all squared. That is more than the other elite regular season squads can say with the Cavs and Celtics attempting to battle back from an 0-2 hole in their second round best of seven sets.
Oklahoma City has to do their job on the road and earn themselves at least a split to wrestle home court advantage back after the Nuggets got one in Oklahoma City.
The Nuggets have to be planning for their role players to have better nights in Ball Arena, Denver despite winning a game has not shot the ball well at all in this series. Often times, role players play better at home so that could shift the shooting splits in the Nuggets direction.
Jokic had a rough night in Game 2 but it is impossible to keep the all time great down for long. With his bounce back game already backed into the cake of Game 3 before tip-off, it will come down to what the Nuggets get out of Jamal Murray to help aid him.
The Thunder have not shot the ball well from beyond the arc on the road this postseason and has to correct that trend starting with this trip to Denver.
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1)
Time/date: 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 9
Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO
TV/streaming: ESPN
Total points: Over/Under 232, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -235
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up Next, these two squads rerack it on Sunday afternoon here in Denver, With Game 4 taking place in Ball Arena before these two teams jet back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.