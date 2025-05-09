Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets are battling in a second round series that is all tied up at one game each. How the Thunder handle these road games will be huge.

Rylan Stiles

May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Through two games, this series is all squared. That is more than the other elite regular season squads can say with the Cavs and Celtics attempting to battle back from an 0-2 hole in their second round best of seven sets.

Oklahoma City has to do their job on the road and earn themselves at least a split to wrestle home court advantage back after the Nuggets got one in Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets have to be planning for their role players to have better nights in Ball Arena, Denver despite winning a game has not shot the ball well at all in this series. Often times, role players play better at home so that could shift the shooting splits in the Nuggets direction.

Jokic had a rough night in Game 2 but it is impossible to keep the all time great down for long. With his bounce back game already backed into the cake of Game 3 before tip-off, it will come down to what the Nuggets get out of Jamal Murray to help aid him.

The Thunder have not shot the ball well from beyond the arc on the road this postseason and has to correct that trend starting with this trip to Denver.

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1)

Time/date: 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 9

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO

TV/streaming: ESPN

Total points: Over/Under 232, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -235

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Up Next, these two squads rerack it on Sunday afternoon here in Denver, With Game 4 taking place in Ball Arena before these two teams jet back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

