Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder without a key rookie taking on Utah Jazz

Updated injury report for OKC's matchup with the top seeded Utah Jazz
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-33) hit the road to face off with first place Utah Jazz (40-14).

Though OKC fell short in their last outing against Philadelphia, they got back a pair of key players in Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort. With Josh Hall and Isiah Roby in concussion protocol as well, the Thunder could be close to nearing full strength for the home stretch of the NBA regular season.

Tonight however, Oklahoma City will be without at least one key contributor.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
  • Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right arm soreness
  • Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Forward Josh Hall: Out- Concussion protocol
  • Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Concussion protocol

Utah Jazz

  • None listed

Tip-off between the Jazz and the Thunder is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

