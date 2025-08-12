Jalen Williams Continues Shanghai Visit with Exclusive Shopping Experience
What a season it has been for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team won its first NBA championship as a franchise, led in part by 24-year-old swingman Jalen Williams.
Following a parade in downtown Bricktown to celebrate the title, the Oklahoma City Thunder roster has taken the show on the road doing media tours and personal parades in its home town. The Thunder have also seen Williams head abroad with adidas as he continues to reach superstar status.
adidas Continues to Boost Jalen Williams Global Stardom
This offseason has already been a massive success for the Oklahoma City Thunder star forward. Not only has he inked a massive five-year $239.9 Million contract extension with the franchise –– on the heels of being tabbed third team All-NBA, named to the All-defensive roster and winning an NBA Champions with a 40 point game in the NBA Finals –– but he has taken the show on the road, going to China in a partnership with adidas.
As part of this tour, Williams went shopping with big-time Chinese rapper GALI in Shanghai, featuring a Custom championship adidas Originals panda tee.
The company put together an exclusive shirt shopping experience where they debuted a custom and original adidas championship panda tee-shirt.
Along with the shirt that Williams would soon don, adidas gave the Thunder forward to plus panda doll.
This is clearly a big deal for Williams, who prides himself on his off-the-court fashion that he is seen sporting before and after games in unique and well-done outfits. Even the shirts that he elects to warm up in has drawn the eyes of the NBA world.
Williams famously wears fan-made tee-shirts at times that feature his teammates, Mark Daigneault and even sideline reporter Nick Gallo when preparing for games.
Don't be surprised if this championship panda tee-shirt makes an appearance at a future date, with Williams sporting the shirt when walking the tunnel or answering questions at the postseason podium.
Not only has this tour been great for Williams' individual brand as an athlete poised to reach superstar status in the NBA sooner rather than later, but with that comes a heightened global brand for the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.
Last season, the Santa Clara product posted 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 78% at the charity stripe.
Williams will be doing multiple activation events while in China for adidas, Thunder on SI will have you covered for all the ongoings of his offseason trip.