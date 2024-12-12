Luguentz Dort's Defense Crucial in OKC Thunder's NBA Cup Win Over Dallas Mavericks
Across the NBA, there are few defenders with the reputation that Luguentz Dort has built up over the last five seasons.
Hailed as one of the league's premier lockdown perimeter players, Dort is one of the more intimidating defenders for opposing guards and forwards to match up against. He's physical, skilled and doesn't back down from a potential opportunity to disrupt a shot or pass.
Look no further than to see that displayed in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night in NBA Cup action, where Dort severely limited MVP candidate Luka Doncic's typical production.
Doncic was held to 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six turnovers on 5-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range. It was easily one of the guard's worst scoring performances in recent memory — and to no surprise, it was largely because of Dort.
Dort was aggressive on Doncic all night long, never allowing him to get much separation or rhythm. The resilience at which Dort stuck to Doncic rattled the guard and was a crucial aspect of how the Thunder got past the team that took it down in the second round last season.
To some, it may have seemed like Dort was fouling Doncic at times, but the face-guarding Dort was implementing was completely legal by the rules. There are ways for offensive players to get around it, but Doncic nor the Mavericks could figure out a way to lessen the forward's defensive impact.
Doncic has even praised Dort's defense before, calling him one of the "top three defenders in the NBA" a couple of years ago. Since then, he's only developed as a player.
Over the last couple of years, Dort's found a more than respectable 3-point shot — a drawback from the early stages of his career. He scored 11 points against Dallas with a 3-of-7 clip from behind the arc — bringing his season average to 39%.
Though not an All-Star level of talent, Dort's impact for Oklahoma City many a times is to that level. He's a role player that will never be taken for granted and will be an important piece for the Thunder's hopeful NBA Finals run in the summer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.