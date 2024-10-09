NBA GMs Name Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a Top Franchise Player
The Oklahoma City Thunder needed a source of hope after it lost its franchise players in Russell Westbrook and Paul George during the summer of 2019, and it got far sooner than anyone could've expected.
The L.A. Clippers rookie immediately became a focal point of the roster, and now, he's amongst the best players in the entire NBA, finishing as a runner-up in the MVP award race last season.
In this year's GM survey, a simple question was proposed. "If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?"
The top pick was San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, which can't really be debated. He may only be entering his second season in the league, but there isn't another player with the same potential and skillset that he carries.
Next up, there was a tie for the second pick. Three-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic unsurprisingly got the nod, and right beside him was none other than Gilgeous-Alexander, who beat out Luka Doncic for the spot.
That is high praise for the 26-year-old, but it shows how highly GMs and front offices evaluate him throughout the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander isn't necessarily one of the most recognizable faces in the league, but he's working his way there through continual MVP-caliber campaigns.
Plus, Gilgeous-Alexander is leading a Thunder team eyeing a championship quickly into its rebuild, leading it to 57 wins and a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last year. That should only continue into this season, which would prove that he is a desirable option to lead a franchise.
Luckily for Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander finding his way on a different team is purely hypothetical. He's locked in on a contract until the 2027 offseason, and will be eligible for a massive supermax extension that would rank as one of the biggest contracts in NBA history. He isn't going anywhere unless things drastically changed in a few years time, and the Thunder will be happy to call him its franchise player.
With some added playoff experience as a No. 1 option, Gilgeous-Alexander should be prepared to take even higher heights in the 2024-25 season.
Just don't let opposing teams get any ideas.
