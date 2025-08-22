OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Aaron Wiggins
After seeing his role diminish gradually since entering the NBA in 2021, fourth-year wing Aaron Wiggins broke out for the title-winning Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He played a career-high 1,744 minutes in 76 regular-season appearances (26 starts) and 303 minutes in 22 postseason games, entrenching himself in the Thunder's rotation with added 3-point volume and timely drives to the basket.
Wiggins logged at least 15 minutes in 72 total games, at least 20 minutes in 51 games, at least 25 minutes in 29 games and at least 30 minutes in 13 games. Oklahoma City went 62-14 in his regular-season games and 15-7 in his playoff action.
The 26-year-old averaged 12.0 points on 48.8% shooting, 3.9 rebounds (1.1 offensive), 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals. He shot 225-for-389 (57.8%) on 2-pointers, 130-for-339 (38.3%) on 3-pointers and 74-for-89 (83.1%) on free throws.
Wiggins registered a 1.1 box plus-minus (No. 67 among qualified players), a +0.9 estimated plus-minus (No. 97 in NBA) and a +0.75 LEBRON (No. 101 in NBA). He enters the 2025-26 season with a +1.8 DARKO daily plus-minus (No. 63 in NBA).
Excluding low leverage, the Thunder won Wiggins' playing time by 17.5 points per 100 possessions throughout the regular season and playoffs.
Wiggins played in Oklahoma City's first 66 games. His only prolonged absence: Five straight missed contests across late March and early April with left Achilles tendinitis.
Play of the Year: But Four Years Later....
In an exception to the rule, Wiggins' most memorable moment of the season came the day after it ended. He began the Thunder's in-arena opening ceremony for its championship parade with a three-minute speech — inciting chants, shouting out former player Nick Collison and cutting a WWE promo.
Wiggins then reflected on Oklahoma City's 24-win 2021-22 season and the associated media commentary, including SiriusXM radio host Justin Termine deeming the team's rebuild a "black-eye for the NBA." He shifted immediately to telling the arena that owner Clay Bennett, general manager Sam Presti, coach Mark Daigneault and everyone in the audience would be mentioned as NBA champions.
Game of the Year: Feb. 1 vs. Sacramento Kings
Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell missed the Thunder's February opener, allowing its lower rotation pieces to step up. Six players recorded double-digit game scores, including bench players Kenrich Williams (20.4) and Jaylin Williams (14.4). Still, Wiggins took the cake by tallying career-highs in points (41), field goals made (16), field goals attempted (30), 3-pointers attempted (14), total rebounds (14), offensive rebounds (6) and minutes played (39 minutes, 53 seconds). Oklahoma City destroyed Sacramento, 144-110, as Wiggins also accumulated a game-high +31 plus-minus. He reached the 40-point barrier on a last-minute cutting layup.
Statistic of the Year: Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus
Estimated plus-minus combines a statistical plus-minus model and a regular adjusted plus-minus calculation, for impact beyond statistics, to predict an NBA player's contribution to their team in points per 100 possessions.
Wiggins' +0.9 estimated plus-minus ranked ninth among Thunder players, but his +1.6 offensive estimated plus-minus ranked third — only behind MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+7.0) and Isaiah Joe (+1.8). He recorded a 59.4% true shooting percentage (69th percentile), recording 66th percentile rim shooting, 74th percentile 3-point shooting and 74th percentile free throw shooting. His 8.2% turnover percentage (88th percentile) and 5.2% offensive rebound percentage (61st percentile) also contributed to his well-rounded offensive profile.
Wiggins signed a five-year, $45 million deal, including a 2028-29 team option, with the Thunder in July 2024. Oklahoma City will most likely keep him around for seasons to come, as he is more dependable than about every non-rookie-deal player in his pay range.
