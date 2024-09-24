Thunder Ink Scoring Guard to Training Camp Pact
With the NBA season right around the corner, the Oklahoma City Thunder have begun filling out their training camp roster. While still owning an open roster spot, the Thunder have begun the trend of handing out exhibition ten contracts.
These are commonly referred to as training camp deals given it does not guarantee the signee anything other than the ability to practice with the team and play in preseason games. Typically, these pacts end at the conclusion of camp - or sooner - as teams want to cycle through many exhibition ten deals to get camp bodies in the building and shuffle players down to their G League affiliate.
Earlier this summer, the Oklahoma City Blue - The Thunder's G League Affiliate - shipped off Chasson Randle to the Iowa Wolves and in return, received Javonte Cooke who makes an impact on both ends of the floor with his scoring punch and defensive prowess.
In a corresponding move, the Thunder have inked Cooke to a training camp deal, allowing the former Wolves guard to participate in training camp just days away.
A year ago, Cooke averaged 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal per game a year ago for Iowa as he made a massive impact in the G League.
This pact will soon end, but Cooke has a legitimate chance to be a key figure on the OKC Blue squad that is depleted after a summer of moves.
