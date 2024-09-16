Thunder Bench Boss Earns High Mark
It does not take long for narratives to change, for Oklahoma City Thunder sideline pacer Mark Daigneault it only took two seasons.
When the Thunder first made the hirer of Daigneault, it was viewed as a bridge-the-gap decision. This rather anonymous former G League head coach who was so off the grind it was hard to even find his birthday was a placeholder to rack up losses during the Thunder's rebuild before Sam Presti makes some big switch-a-roo.
Though, locally it became apparent how much the Thunder believed in the bench boss and his philosophies were getting the most out of teams designed to lose. Quickly Daigneault climbed the ladder as the best head coach Oklahoma City has employeed.
After a spunky 40-42 season that landed the Thunder in the play-in tournament after being projected to just win 24 games, the National Media began to catch on. Daigneault followed up that effort by leading the Thunder to a 57 win season, earning the No. 1 seed out West and winning the team's first playoff series since 2016 en route to the Coach of the Year award.
Today, CBS released the top-30 coaches heading into the 2024-25 season and Daigneault earned a high mark, checking in at No. 6 - the highest rated coach who has not won an NBA Championship.
This list puts the Thunder bench boss behind Erik Spoelstra, Nick Nurse, Rick Carlisle, Steve Kerr and Ty Lue.
