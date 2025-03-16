OKC Thunder Round Out Road Trip in Milwaukee
Following a three-game home stand, Oklahoma City will be rounding out its four-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening.
This will be the second of two games in these two teams' season series, as Oklahoma City won by 29 points in their first meeting back on Feb. 3. In that meeting, Milwaukee had missed the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and virtually the rest of its starting lineup, having to rely on Chris Livingston, Ryan Rollins and Andre Jackson Jr. primarily.
That paired with a regular 34-point and six-assist outing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 12-rebound performance from Isaiah Hartenstein and an efficient 21 points from Ousmane Dieng lifted the Thunder up to its 29-point victory despite committing 17 turnovers.
This contest on Sunday should be different, as Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be back to health and ready to take on Oklahoma City with the rest of its starting lineup in Taurean Prince, Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma.
The Thunder, with a red-hot Gilgeous-Alexander will look to cap off its road quest with a win over a relatively lagging Bucks team who recently dropped three consecutive games and sit just inside the top-five of the Eastern Conference. Though, Oklahoma City has not beaten Milwaukee on its home court since April of 2019, a long-awaited time for the Thunder to claim one inside Fiserv Forum arena.
This'll be another MVP-pitted matchup for Gilgeous-Alexander following its two-game, back-to-back bouts versus the Denver Nuggets a week back, where Oklahoma City split the pair of contests 1-1 and Nikola Jokic outplayed the Thunder on its home floor in the close-out game of the mini series.
Against Antetokounmpo, who sits in the No. 3 spot of the Kia MVP Ladder while Gilgeous-Alexander sits at No. 2, he has the opportunity to widen the gap along with taking down a team who has the chance to make a run in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
